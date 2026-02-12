Ratcliffe sorry language 'offended some' after immigration comments
Source: BBC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has apologised for "offending some people" with his language after saying the UK had been "colonised by immigrants", but maintained an "open debate" on the matter was needed.
The billionaire co-owner of Manchester United had faced criticism from Sir Keir Starmer, who described his comments on Wednesday as "offensive and wrong", News.az reports, citing BBC.
On Thursday, Sir Jim said: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."
The club has not directly addressed the remarks, but said it "prides itself" on being "inclusive".
By Faig Mahmudov