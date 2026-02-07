Yandex metrika counter

Man Utd finally end Tottenham hoodoo thanks to reckless Cristian Romero

Source: BBC

Michael Carrick further enhanced his prospects of becoming Manchester United's full-time head coach by overseeing a fourth straight victory at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were left up against it when Cristian Romero was sent off for a moment of stupidity, News.az reports, citing BBC.

And the Londoners' misery was compounded when a smart set-piece routine enabled Bryan Mbeumo to break the deadlock with a measured side-foot finish beyond Guglielmo Vicario seven minutes before half-time.


