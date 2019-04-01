Ravan Hasanov: Azerbaijan managed to provide its multicultural security completely

+ ↺ − 16 px

In March 2019, the Acting Executive Director of Baku International Centre of Multiculturalism Dr. Ravan Hasanov published a paper on the Role of Policy of Multiculturalism in the ‘Struggle Against Religious Extremism: the Example of Azerbaijani Experience,’ Eurasia Review reported.

In his essay Dr. Hasanov stresses the visionary policies of the Government of Azerbaijan and the progressive leadership of President Ilham Aliyev towards preserving the admirable values of multi-culturalism, interfaith dialogue and strengthening the role of ethnic minority groups living in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his research paper Dr. Hasanov states: “In Azerbaijani society situated in a geography, where historically various cultures and religious creeds have merged, multicultural customs and traditions, as well as mutual understanding have predominated. Nevertheless, different periods have seen religious extremist and radical forces in a religious disguise to benefit for their own interests by taking over the power, violating social stability, causing religious confrontations, and there have been attempts to impinge the state sovereignty and stability. However, today Azerbaijan has managed to provide its multicultural security completely and raised the ideology of multiculturalism to the level of a state policy.”

As an introduction to his research the leader of Baku International Centre of Multiculturalism, emphasizes:

“This article will present the political-legal experience of the Azerbaijani state in comparison with other states in the guarantee of the freedom for faith and in the struggle against religious radicalism as well as religious extremism.

The threats to our country’s national security associated with religion are multi-aspect. Some religious-political groups, which are being materially and morally supported by foreign states and functioning without permission, can be considered the most dangerous among them. The international practice shows that as such groups are inclined to national and religious extremism and terrorism, their activities cause more danger for the stability of society. They can be considered a threat to our national security.”

News.Az

News.Az