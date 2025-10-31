Raymond scores in shootout as Red Wings edge Kings 4-3

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lucas Raymond scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Marco Kasper tallied two goals, while Alex DeBrincat added a goal and an assist for Detroit, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Goaltender Cam Talbot made 35 saves through overtime and stopped all three attempts in the tiebreaker, securing the Red Wings’ third consecutive victory and eighth in their last 10 games.

Quinton Byfield recorded a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, with Alex Laferriere and Corey Perry also scoring. Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Kings, who saw their two-game win streak and six-game point streak (4-0-2) come to an end.

In the shootout, Raymond beat Kuemper with a precise shot into the top right corner, while Talbot denied both Perry and Kevin Fiala to seal the win.

Los Angeles had several chances to clinch the game in overtime, including a near-miss by Anze Kopitar and a power play in the final minutes. Fiala appeared to score with 39 seconds left, but the goal was overturned after a review determined he interfered with Talbot.

Kasper’s second goal of the night gave Detroit a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but the Kings rallied with goals from Perry and Byfield just 40 seconds apart to force overtime.

Laferriere opened the scoring for Los Angeles in the second period with a short-handed breakaway, but DeBrincat quickly answered with a power-play goal. Detroit then took a 2-1 lead when Kasper deflected Axel Sandin-Pelikka’s point shot late in the same power play.

Up Next:

Red Wings: Visit Anaheim on Friday, continuing their five-game road trip.

Kings: Host New Jersey on Saturday in the second of a four-game homestand.

