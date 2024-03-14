Re-election of President who restored territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is commendable, says David Chikvaidze

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The re-election of the President who restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is commendable. Ilham Aliyev is a unique personality, the President who protects the integrity of his country. The people of Azerbaijan are very lucky to have such a President and cast their votes for President Ilham Aliyev, for their future,” David Chikvaidze, Vice President of the Swiss Forum for International Affairs told AZERTAC.

Describing the Baku Global Forum as a continuously developing platform, David Chikvadze added: "Looking at the dynamics of the forum, one can see that it attracts more and more people every year. I have been participating in this event from the 7th Forum and observing a positive dynamics not only in the number and quality of the addressed issues, but also in the resonance.”

News.Az