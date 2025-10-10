Reactions to Macron reappointing Lecornu as prime minister

"As a matter of duty, as Sebastien Lecornu indicated, we must give our country a budget.

"This will involve compromises between all the members of parliament who want to participate in tackling our strategic priorities, restoring our budget balances and ensuring the long-term future of our social model."

STEPHANE TROUSSSEL, SOCIALIST PARTY SPOKESPERSON

"It's a farce. In which Emmanuel Macron is the protagonist. A bad joke for millions of citizens who expect change and hope for the future. They can rest assured that this President's reign will soon be coming to an end."

"We need to prepare the alternative to this abyss. And quickly."

MARINE TONDELIER, GREEN PARTY LEADER

"It's incredible that he (Macron) would allow himself to do this, to re-appoint one of his very close friends when it is clear that he should ... let the left and the ecologists govern."

YAEL BRAUN-PIVET, NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PRESIDENT

"I note the reappointment of Sébastien Lecornu as Matignon. For weeks now, the National Assembly has been in full working order, ready to play its role to the full: debating, scrutinising and voting. Now it's time to get down to work. It's about time!"

MATHILDE PANOT, HARDLEFT FRANCE UNBOWED PARTY

"Never before has a President wanted so much to govern by disgust and anger. Lecornu, who resigned on Monday, was reappointed by Macron on Friday. Macron miserably postpones the inevitable: his departure."

ERIC CIOTTI, CONSERVATIVE ALIGNED WITH FAR-RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY

"Vote the government down."

PHILIPPE BAPTISTE, FORMER MINISTER FOR HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH

"Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a huge challenge. Over the last few days, he has shown he is a man who can rise up to the task"

"It is now up to the political forces of this country to find the path of reason, now and together."