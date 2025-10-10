Reactions to Macron reappointing Lecornu as prime minister
President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister on Friday, just four days after he had resigned, in an effort to find a solution to France's worst political crisis in decades, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Here are reactions to Lecornu's appointment:
SEBASTIEN LECORNU, PRIME MINISTER
"It is my duty to accept the mission entrusted to me by the President to do everything in my power to give France a budget for the end of the year and to respond to the everyday problems of our compatriots.
"We need to put an end to this political crisis, which is exasperating the French people, and to this instability, which is bad for France's image and its interests."
JORDAN BARDELLA, PRESIDENT OF THE FAR-RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY PARTY
"The Lecornu II government, appointed by Emmanuel Macron who is more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee Palace, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace and a humiliation for the French people."
MARINE LE PEN, NATIONAL RALLY PARTY LEADER
"All the political parties that helped Emmanuel Macron gain the time he needed to implement this shameful manipulation will be held to account at the next elections."
AMELIE DE MONTCHALIN, OUTGOING BUDGET MINISTER
"As a matter of duty, as Sebastien Lecornu indicated, we must give our country a budget.
"This will involve compromises between all the members of parliament who want to participate in tackling our strategic priorities, restoring our budget balances and ensuring the long-term future of our social model."
STEPHANE TROUSSSEL, SOCIALIST PARTY SPOKESPERSON
"It's a farce. In which Emmanuel Macron is the protagonist. A bad joke for millions of citizens who expect change and hope for the future. They can rest assured that this President's reign will soon be coming to an end."
"We need to prepare the alternative to this abyss. And quickly."
MARINE TONDELIER, GREEN PARTY LEADER
"It's incredible that he (Macron) would allow himself to do this, to re-appoint one of his very close friends when it is clear that he should ... let the left and the ecologists govern."
YAEL BRAUN-PIVET, NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PRESIDENT
"I note the reappointment of Sébastien Lecornu as Matignon. For weeks now, the National Assembly has been in full working order, ready to play its role to the full: debating, scrutinising and voting. Now it's time to get down to work. It's about time!"
MATHILDE PANOT, HARDLEFT FRANCE UNBOWED PARTY
"Never before has a President wanted so much to govern by disgust and anger. Lecornu, who resigned on Monday, was reappointed by Macron on Friday. Macron miserably postpones the inevitable: his departure."
ERIC CIOTTI, CONSERVATIVE ALIGNED WITH FAR-RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY
"Vote the government down."
PHILIPPE BAPTISTE, FORMER MINISTER FOR HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH
"Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a huge challenge. Over the last few days, he has shown he is a man who can rise up to the task"
"It is now up to the political forces of this country to find the path of reason, now and together."
