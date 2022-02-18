Yandex metrika counter

Real growth rate of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas industrial production equals 24.1% in January

  • Economics
  • Share
Real growth rate of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas industrial production equals 24.1% in January

As a result of support for economic activity and production of export-oriented products in Azerbaijan, in January this year the real growth rate of non-oil and gas industrial production equaled 24.1 percent, compared to the same period last year, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The real growth rate of non-oil and gas GDP amounted to 8.8 percent during the reporting period, the minister tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      