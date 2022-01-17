Yandex metrika counter

Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to win Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's final, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema (penalty) gave Real Madrid victory at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Nearing the end of the match, Athletic Bilbao were awarded a penalty and Real Madrid's Eder Militao was shown a red card.

But Raul Garcia failed to avail the opportunity and Los Blancos lifted their 12th Supercopa de España.


