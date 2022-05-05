Real Madrid reach Champions League final after beating Manchester City

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid reached 2022 UEFA Champions League final after beating Manchester City 3-1 in extra time of an epic match Wednesday with a 6-5 aggregate victory, News.Az reports.

Real Madrid, the most successful club of the tournament’s history with 13 titles, will play their 17th final in the Champions League, while Liverpool will play their 10th.

The upcoming final, scheduled for May 28 in Paris, will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final between the two sides, which was won by Real Madrid 3-1.

News.Az