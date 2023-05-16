Record number of athletes to join 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Baku

Record number of athletes to join 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Baku

Record number of athletes to join 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Athletes from 145 countries, a record number ever registered, have already confirmed their participation in the World Taekwondo Championships to be held in capital Baku from May 29 to June 4, News.az reports.

The championships will bring together 986 taekwondo fighters.

The previous record was registered in 2009 with representatives of 143 countries joined the World Taekwondo championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

News.Az