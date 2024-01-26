Record number of NGO reps to observe snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are taking part in ensuring transparency of the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

High activity has been recorded in the applications of NGOs as election observers.

According to the information, 6,045 people representing NGOs, civil society institutions, and public associations operating in the country have received observer certificates to observe the presidential election.

The number of NGOs that will carry out observation throughout the republic on election day has almost quadrupled compared to the 2018 presidential election.

A record number of NGOs that will join the monitoring process has also been recorded. Therefore, a total of 78 NGOs will directly observe the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

