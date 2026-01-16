Red Bull unveils throwback blue livery for 2026 F1 season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Bull unveiled a throwback blue livery for the 2026 Formula 1 season as the team marked a new chapter at their launch event in Detroit.

Both Red Bull and their junior squad, Racing Bulls, became the first teams to reveal their 2026 looks, celebrating the start of a new engine era at the Detroit headquarters of their partners, Ford, on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

For the first time since joining the Formula 1 grid in 2005, Red Bull will manufacture their own engine in collaboration with Ford. This milestone coincides with the introduction of new regulations affecting both power units and chassis.

Max Verstappen was in attendance as he prepares to attempt to regain the drivers' title, having had his streak of four successive world championships ended by McLaren's Lando Norris last year.

Verstappen has another new team-mate, with French 21-year-old Isack Hadjar having been promoted following a hugely impressive rookie campaign with Racing Bulls.

Red Bull said the RB22's livery marks "a return to the gloss finish first seen when the team made its debut back in 2005."

A team statement continued: "Formula 1 is about to enter a new era, as the sport's technical regulations undergo a seismic change. This is also a defining moment for Oracle Red Bull Racing, because the opening round of the season in Melbourne will mark the official race debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains, as the team now builds both car and power unit under the same roof for the very first time.

"To acknowledge this bold move, the RB22 will wear a livery inspired by Red Bull's original look in F1. It harks back to a more classic Red Bull Racing presence, sharpening reflections, boosting contrast under the lights and making heritage elements of the new livery feel richer and more premium at speed."

