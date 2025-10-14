Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani Speakers adopt Islamabad Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third trilateral meeting of the parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration.

Speaking at the final session, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the meeting provided a valuable platform for detailed discussions on key issues among the three brotherly nations, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis. He stressed the forum’s vital role in further strengthening parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova noted that the meeting reviewed regional and international developments, as well as bilateral and trilateral relations. She underlined that ties among the three countries are at their highest level, marked by mutual support, unity, and solidarity across all spheres of cooperation.

Gafarova highlighted that, thanks to the determination of the heads of state — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif — relations among the three nations have evolved into a trilateral strategic partnership following the summit held in Lachin this May.

She also discussed the current state and future prospects of parliamentary cooperation, emphasising the importance of turning the trilateral format into an effective instrument of parliamentary diplomacy. Gafarova added that the Islamabad Declaration reflects all aspects of fraternal relations, underscores the value of joint parliamentary initiatives, and outlines new opportunities for cooperation. “The declaration also conveys the countries’ common views on regional and global developments,” she said.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş, for his part, stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening relations among the three nations and their peoples. He described the third trilateral meeting as a success and said its outcomes would make a significant contribution to future cooperation.

News.Az