Reducing carbon emissions among priorities on Azerbaijan’s energy agenda: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reducing carbon emissions is among the priorities of Azerbaijan’s energy agenda, the country’s energy minister said on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 18th Baku Summer Energy School, Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan keeps implementing a significant initiative to ensure diversification and energy security in Europe, News.Az reports.He also stressed that Azerbaijan is also working on a global energy transition.Minister Shahbazov added that Azerbaijan has adopted a new socio-economic strategy and one of the priority issues is green development.

News.Az