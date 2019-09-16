Refill the balance of your Azercell number by shopping with Umico!

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator of the country with a rich digital product base, expands its activity towards facilitating the lives of peop

Azercell, the exclusive telecom partner of the Umico loyalty program, gives the program users a chance to earn cashback. Beginning from September 3, Umico users among Azercell’s prepaid customers can get 0.7% cashback while refilling the balance of their numbers over digital channels. The payments processed through “MilliÖN” terminals and website, “Modenis”, “Expressbank”, “Smartpay” terminals, “PaySis”, “Goldenpay”, “Azerikard” websites, “IBA” ATMs, and “Azərpoçt” branches will be rewarded with cashback.

It should be noted that users have an opportunity to get cashback while shopping in more than 500 partners of Umico and redeem the earned amount within the same partner networks. Azercell customers can refill balance both of prepaid and postpaid numbers.with the collected bonuses through Umico application.

We would like to emphasize that the first offer of Azercell within the confines of the project was providing cashback of 3.5% and 7.5% for purchased smartphones and accessories from Azercell shops, as well as redeeming the Umico bonus balance within purchases in the same shops, since May of the current year.

Download Umico mobile app from AppStore or PlayStore and hurry up to take the advantage of the best deal!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.1% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as 86.2% of population. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az