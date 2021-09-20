Relations with regional countries top Iran’s foreign policy agenda: President Raisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the main priority of Iran’s foreign policy is promoting relations with regional countries, IRNA reports.

“Our neighboring and friendly countries saw that we are no longer focused on [relations with] the West” Raisi said, adding that relations with neighbors and regional countries have grown to become the top priority of Iran’s foreign policy.

Raisi said that Iran feels no restrictions for making use of the experiences of different countries. He however noted that the country will be careful enough to select a version of progress that is compatible with the country’s Islamic requirements.

“If we rely on domestic strength, many things will be possible,” he noted.

News.Az

