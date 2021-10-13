Yandex metrika counter

Religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia meet in Moscow

A meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia kicked off in Baku, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told News.Az.

The meeting is attended by CMO Chairman Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians.

The meeting was initiated by the Russian side.

The day before, a meeting took place between the CMO Chairman and the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.


News.Az 

