Religious security fully ensured in Azerbaijan: State Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Religious security is fully ensured in Azerbaijan, said Mubariz Gurbanli, State Committee for Religious Associations.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to July 22 - National Press Day, News.Az reports.

According to Gurbanli, there is a 'state-religion' model regulated by law in Azerbaijan.

"Representatives of various religious confessions live together in Azerbaijan. Today, various circles around the world want to achieve their insidious intentions by abusing religion. To avoid this, we must preach religion correctly. The role of the media is very important in this matter," he added.

News.Az