MFA: Iran drones strike Nakhchivan airport, village school, two injured

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that on March 5, Iranian drones carried out attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to an official statement from the ministry, one drone struck the terminal building at Nakhchivan Airport, while another hit near a school in the village of Shekerabad. The attacks caused damage to the airport and left two civilians injured, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry strongly condemned the drone strikes, emphasizing that such attacks violate international law and escalate regional tensions.

Azerbaijan demands that Iran clarify the incident, provide explanations, and take immediate steps to prevent future attacks. Baku reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures.

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Azerbaijan lodged a formal protest.

