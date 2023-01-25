Representatives of all nations live in peace in Azerbaijan: Israeli ambassador

Representatives of all nations, including Jews, live in peace in Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the Holocaust Remembrance Day, News.Az reports.

“A rabbi can walk freely in Azerbaijan without any worries. Even walking on the streets of Baku, they feel safer than the most famous capitals of Europe,” the Israeli diplomat noted.

Ambassador Deek stressed that anti-Semitism still exists.

"Unfortunately, although 75 years have passed since the expulsion of Jews from their countries of residence, anti-Semitism still persists in its harsh form," he added.

News.Az