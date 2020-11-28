Representatives of diplomatic corps arrive in Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign diplomats and heads of international organizations accredited in the country have visitied Aghdam city.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and other officials accompanied the diplomats.

Foreign diplomats witnessed the results of war crimes committed by Armenia. The diplomats were informed about the destroyed settlements, cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments by Armenians in Aghdam.

The purpose of the visit is to acquaint diplomats with the atrocities and crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city of Aghdam.

As earlier reported, the delegation members visited Tartar city.

News.Az