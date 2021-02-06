Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Jabrayil’s Jojug Marjanli village (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of representations of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Jojug Marjanli village of the country’s Jabrayil district on Saturday.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps will get acquainted with the situation in the village.

Then, the officials will visit Jabrayil city liberated from the occupation during the Patriotic War.

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan started to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

News.Az