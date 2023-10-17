Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan on Tuesday embarked on a visit to the country’s Fuzuli city on the occasion of Fuzuli City Day, News.Az reports.

About 70 diplomatic delegates and 30 ambassadors are visiting the city.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps will take part in events dedicated to Fuzuli City Day.

At the same time, they will become familiar with the construction and restoration work carried out in Fuzuli after its liberation.

The guests are also scheduled to attend a concert program dedicated to City Day.

Fuzuli city was liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

On July 31 of this year, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order “On the establishment of city days in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The order aims to perpetuate the historic victory achieved in the Patriotic War.

Under the order, August 26 (Lachin City Day), October 4 (Jabrayil City Day), October 17 (Fuzuli City Day), October 20 (Zangilan City Day), October 25 (Gubadli City Day), November 8 (Shusha City Day), November 20 (Aghdam City Day), and November 25 (Kalbajar City Day) will be solemnly celebrated every year.

News.Az