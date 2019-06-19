Reps of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan visit State Oil Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 19 June 2019, Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan met with Shahmar Movsumov, CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Mission’s press service told News.Az.

Introducing himself Gjorgjiev gave valuable information to Shahmar Movsumov about IOM history, principles, its global and local projects, achievements, and role of the IOM Azerbaijan in country level affairs, international and regional migration processes. He expressed the interest in future cooperation with the State Oil Fund in arears of mutual interests.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest as well as the prospects of the cooperation.

