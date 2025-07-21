Republicans keep spotlight on Joe Biden months after his exit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six months after Joe Biden left the Oval Office, Republicans, including President Donald Trump, remain fixated on the former president.

The GOP has launched a series of investigations into Biden’s mental and physical fitness, accusing his advisers of covering up signs of decline during his presidency. Trump’s White House has also opened a probe into Biden’s use of the presidential autopen, calling it “one of the biggest scandals in the history of our country,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While Republicans continue to target Biden, some strategists warn that focusing on the past could overshadow Trump’s own record and the sweeping tax and spending package that is reshaping federal programs. “Most Americans consider Joe Biden to be yesterday’s news,” said Republican pollster Whit Ayres.

Republicans are pushing to make Biden’s use of the autopen, a device long used for signing documents, a political flashpoint. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Trump administration is investigating whether Biden’s aides misused the tool.

On Capitol Hill, the House Oversight Committee has held hearings, even subpoenaing Biden’s physician and former first lady Jill Biden’s aide, both of whom invoked Fifth Amendment rights. Committee chairman Rep. James Comer has lined up testimony from former Biden officials, ensuring the issue stays in headlines through the fall.

The investigations come as both parties gear up for the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans hope to protect their narrow House majority and expand support among Black and Hispanic voters — gains Trump saw in 2024. But Democrats argue that voters are more concerned about rising living costs, housing, and healthcare than Biden’s tenure.

“It’s tone-deaf to go after Biden when Americans are struggling with affordability,” said Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.).

Democrats have praised Biden’s accomplishments but prefer not to dwell on a president whose approval ratings dipped before he stepped aside for Vice President Kamala Harris. “We want to look forward,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), adding that the focus should be on winning back Congress and preparing for 2028.

News.Az