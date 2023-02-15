Rescuers defy odds, pull alive 42-year-old woman 9 days after Türkiye quakes

+ ↺ − 16 px

In yet another miraculous rescue, crews defied odds on Wednesday and pulled alive a 42-year-old woman from rubble of a collapsed building, 222 hours after earthquakes hit southern Türkiye last week, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Melike Imamoglu was saved in the Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the tremblors in which more than 35,000 people died and thousands of buildings collapsed.

She was referred to medical teams after the rescue operation.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes hit southern Türkiye and other regional countries including Syria nine hours apart on Feb. 6.

News.Az