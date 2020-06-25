Resident Coordinator: UN stands by Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN stands by Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers today.

He noted that the UN provides technical support to Azerbaijan, and in this area, support is provided for expanding knowledge: “We have participated in various directions in expanding knowledge in this area of state structures.”

Isaczai emphasized that the pandemic is one of the greatest threats that humanity has faced: “The fight against coronavirus requires global solidarity and cooperation, and at the same time, the solidarity of citizens within countries is very important. Governments cannot defeat a pandemic without the participation of every member of society. In order to defeat this virus, each member of society must recognize his responsibility and fulfill the task assigned to him. If this disease is not defeated, it will be impossible to restore the economies of countries ”

He also said that negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan on the restoration of the socio-economic situation in the country.

News.Az