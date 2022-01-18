Resident of Azerbaijan's Goranboy injured in landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A resident of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district has stepped on a mine, senior inspector of the Ganja regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told News.Az on Jan.18.

According to the information, this happened in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu, Goranboy district.

Mammadov Vugar Magsud oglu, a resident of the village, born in 1996, was blown up by a mine while grazing sheep. The victim was hospitalized and his leg was amputated.

News.Az