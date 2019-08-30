Restoration of trams in Baku reviewed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan State Committee for City Building and Architecture is reviewing restoration of trams in Baku, Advisor to the Chairman of the Committee Rufat Mahmud told APA-Economics.

According to him, it is early to say something on restoration time of tram transportation.

“Certainly, the issue is being reviewed. Different plots are being reviewed, measured, assessed in order to increase mobility in the city and tram is potentially assessed one of such transportation means”, said R. Mahmud.

News.Az

News.Az