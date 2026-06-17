Restored airport in northern Lebanon offers new economic hope

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On June 6, Lebanon’s second airport received a flight transporting several officials, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

For decades, Lebanon has had to rely on what was the country’s sole airport, just south of Beirut. But the June 6 flight marked the reopening of the Rene Mouawad Airport in the northern Lebanese town of Qlayaat, which officials hope will be a second hub for the country’s international travel, with prospective flights to Dubai, Istanbul, and a second location in Turkiye, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The opening flight was a ceremonial flight, and it’s a milestone for sure,” Mazen Sammak, president of the Private Pilot Association of Lebanon, told Al Jazeera. “But the challenge lies in the next phases because [turning] a ceremony to reality has many challenges.”

News.Az