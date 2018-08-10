Restoring Baku tram system to be discussed with state organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions on the restoration of tram system within the master plan of Baku will be held with relevant state organizations, Chairman of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Development Samir Nuriyev told Trend on Aug. 10.

"At this stage, it is too early to express an exact opinion," he said.

He added that the decision will be made after analyzing the global practices and the situation in Baku, Trend reports.

Alstom is waiting for Baku city administration to decide on the implementation of the project on restoration of the tram lines in the capital of Azerbaijan, Bernard Peille, Alstom managing director for Western and Central Asia Cluster, has earlier told Trend in an exclusive interview.

According to Peille, the project proposes the construction of a new tram line from the Olympic Stadium to the Port Baku and then to the Flag Square.

The Baku tram line network was operating between 1889 and 2004. A horsecar line was opened in Baku in 1889. On February 8, 1924, an electric tram line was launched in Baku, which lasted until 2004.

In February 2012, the government of Azerbaijan announced that it is planning to restore the tram line in Baku. A new line had to be laid along the seaside promenade in central Baku as part of the Baku White City development project.

Alstom is a major French engineering company, one of the world leaders in the production of power equipment and railway transport.

News.Az

News.Az