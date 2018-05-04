Results of final exams held for 9th form pupils on March 18 publicized

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) has made public the results of the final exams held on March 18 for 9th form pupils of special schools in Shamkir, Gadabay, Agstafa, Gazakh, Tovuz, Mingechevir, Balaken, Zagatala, Gakh, Yardimli, Jalilabad, Masalli, Lerik, Goychay, Agdash, Ujar, Ismayilli, Gobustan, Agjabadi, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Salyan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Gusar, Guba, Siyezen, Khizi and Baku, school in Chilov island, and schools in jails.

SEC told APA that the students participating in the examinations (32206 people) will be able to get acquainted with the results of the examinations on https://eservices.dim.gov.az/netorta, by entering their work number or identity card number there.

For consideration of the appeal in connection with the results of examinations a Commission of Appeal will operate in SEC on May 10-11 and 14-16, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those intending to apply to the Commission of Appeal may register by filling an application.

The results of examinations held on April 15 will be announced in the near future.

The process of checking essays continues, and their results will also be announced before the second stage of final examinations.

News.Az

