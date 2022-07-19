Return of Aghali residents to their native village is a crucial event in Azerbaijan's history: Special Representative

The return of Aghali's inhabitants to their native village is a crucial event in Azerbaijan's history, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President to Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, the first resettlement within the 'Great Return' process is carried out in Zangilan's Aghali village.

In this regard, the special representative extended his warmest congratulations to the Azerbaijani people.

"Today, the residents of the village will get acquainted with their new homes. We are indebted to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, martyrs, and veterans for their unwavering commitment to Azerbaijan and giving us the sense of pride," Hajiyev said.





News.Az