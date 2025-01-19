Reuters warns of threat of new economic crisis in Europe
Eastern Europe may face labor shortages after the conflict in Ukraine ends.This could happen due to the return of Ukrainian workers home. This could increase risks in the labor market and contribute to the growth of inflation, News.Az citing the Reuters.
"Demography is a risk, and resolving the conflict in Ukraine will make it worse because some of these Ukrainians will return home," said Charlotte Rühe, managing director for Central and South-Eastern Europe at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
It is noted that about 4.3 million Ukrainian citizens have found asylum in EU countries after February 2022 and, in the event of a peaceful settlement, may return home.