Revolut raises valuation to $75 billion through secondary share offering
- Economics
Photo: Reuters
British finance app Revolut announced on Monday that it has completed a secondary share offering, bringing its valuation to $75 billion.
The company said participants in the offering included investment firms Coatue and Greenoaks, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Nvidia's venture capital arm, among others, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.