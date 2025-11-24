Revolut raises valuation to $75 billion through secondary share offering

British finance app Revolut announced on Monday that it has completed a secondary share offering, bringing its valuation to $75 billion.

The company said participants in the ​offering included ‌investment firms Coatue and Greenoaks, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz,⁠ and ​Nvidia's ​venture capital arm, among ‍others, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

