Riding Solana’s 22% climb to $200 $SNORT Token captures the spotlight as the crypto presale investors can’t ignore

+ ↺ − 16 px

With Solana’s price rallying 22% to hit $200, investor attention is shifting toward $SNORT, a crypto presale generating major buzz in the market.

Solana is currently the highest-gaining crypto on the market with a price increase of over 20% in the past week. $SOL tokens spiked from $174 to $202 in only 3 days, following Solana's partnership with Jeff Bezos' Space Company. The breakout is nothing short of historic, but even so, investors are focusing on a particular crypto presale poised for 100X returns.

We are, of course, referring to the $SNORT token, the native currency of the Snorter Bot project, which combines meme coin culture with an AI trading bot built directly into the Telegram app. Let's examine how the situation affects the cryptocurrency market and why Snorter Bot is one of the best altcoins to watch after Solana surge.

Solana's price surge triggers altcoin season

2025 is evidence that crypto markets are becoming increasingly unpredictable. Experts predicted that the bull market would start in early February, following the inauguration of pro-crypto US President Donald Trump. However, things turned out differently due to increasing regulations by the SEC, a pause on interest rate cuts, and other macroeconomic factors.

Instead of exponential growth, the crypto market entered a stalemate that lasted until Q3 of 2025, when Bitcoin finally pushed through a new ATH, pulling the rest of the market along.

Solana, on the other hand, had a different path. It entered 2025 at a new ATH just below $300 per token. The historical high was caused by the release of the $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins, but once the hype died down, $SOL tokens fell to $105.5, putting a pause on the long-awaited altcoin season.

It did recover slightly in the following months, but investors remained hesitant to invest in altcoins, instead focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum for several months. That all changed a few days ago after $SOL tokens became a payment option for Jeff Bezos's Space Company, triggering a rally that pushed the token above $202. The Solana price rally’s effect on presales was felt immediately, especially for the $SNORT token, a crypto presale that recently hit the $3 million milestone. Let's see why it is among the top cryptos you can buy today, and how it can help you increase returns on all future investments.

Visit the Snorter Bot presale now!

Snorter Bot - Crypto project combining memes, AI trading bots, and the Telegram app

As you may already know, most newly-released meme coins either have no utility or promise features they can't deliver. Well, Snorter Bot is here to change that by introducing a unique blend of meme culture and advanced AI trading bot features, with full support for the Telegram app.

It may seem like another meme coin crypto presale from a distance, but upon closer inspection, it quickly becomes one of the top presale tokens, attracting investors. Why? Easy - it is designed to help both experienced and beginner traders find the best investment options among Solana meme coins, before they become popular.

Snorter Bot does so with the use of its AI trading bot, created to analyze the market in real-time to find and execute the best trades on your behalf. Not only that, but it also identifies honeypots, rug-pulls, and all other malicious practices before investing a single cent. Powered by the $SNORT token, users can enjoy all the benefits the platform provides directly from their Telegram app.

The best part is that all trades and transactions within the Solana ecosystem will have the lowest fees and the fastest execution, thereby maximizing your ROI. Therefore, Snorter Bot offers an ideal blend of meme coin appeal, AI-powered functionality, and value, making it the best crypto presales linked to major altcoin gains in 2025.

Visit the Snorter Bot presale now!

$SNORT token crypto presale hits $3 million

The $SNORT crypto presale momentum is growing by the day, and the current numbers prove this fact. The official presale event has just surpassed the $3 million milestone in a couple of months, proving that investors recognized its massive potential. The utility of the $SNORT token offerings cannot be denied, and the numerous benefits provided by the AI behind them are simply too compelling to ignore.

$SNORT tokens are currently available for only $0.1013, but their price will continue to increase as the presale progresses into new stages. Early investors who buy $SNORT tokens before the listing can stake them to earn an APY of over 141%. Nearly 18 million tokens have already been staked, demonstrating that investors have complete confidence in the project's future.

Visit the Snorter Bot presale now!

Invest in Snorter Bot today and maximize your returns as Solana enters hyper growth

In 2024, Solana emerged as the go-to blockchain for meme coin projects, thanks to its lower transaction fees and faster processing speeds compared to Ethereum. Today, Solana is among the fastest-growing blockchains in the world, and some analysts think $SOL could reach values upwards of $500 by the end of the year.

The current $SOL rally has created an ideal situation for the $SNORT token, a new Solana-based crypto presale that focuses specifically on AI-powered Solana meme coin trading. Therefore, if you're a meme coin trader looking for top presale tokens attracting investors this summer, and you want to maximize on Solana's expansion, Snorter Bot is a presale you don't want to miss!

News.Az