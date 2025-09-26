Ripple price prediction: Remittix breaks out after analysts call in XRP 2.0

+ ↺ − 16 px

The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is heating up. Ripple price prediction chatter is loud again as momentum returns to XRP, and a new PayFi contender is flashing early breakout signals that smart money refuses to ignore. September favours projects that show progress you can touch, not promises. Remittix is already on the radar, and the window is not likely to stay open for long.

XRP Price Performance and Outlook: Riding the Waves

XRP trades near $2.99 with 24-hour volume above $3.8 billion. Current Ripple price prediction ranges cluster between $2.93 and $3.17 for the next leg, a band that reflects cautious optimism while regulators and institutions clear the runway.

A daily close through $3.16 could invite momentum traders, while dips toward $2.93 would tempt disciplined buyers. Ripple price prediction watchers see XRP as a dependable base, but they also know outsized returns often come from earlier stage breakouts.

Remittix: The Cross Chain DeFi Project Setting New Standards

Here is where urgency kicks in. Analysts are already calling Remittix the practical heir to XRP’s utility story, which is why some now label it XRP 2.0. price matters, and Remittix sits at only $0.1080. More than 667 million tokens have been sold, over $26.2 million has been raised, and liquidity is building ahead of wider market discovery.

BitMart was secured after the project crossed $20 million raised, LBANK followed past $22 million, and a third listing is being prepared. The core product is live in testing, and security credentials have been independently validated by Certik to a standard that turns heads.

Remittix is designed for real payments, not memes. Users can move value from crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries, with support planned for more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies, plus real-time FX inside a mobile-first wallet. A 15% USDT referral is paid daily through the dashboard, which accelerates user growth while rewarding promoters.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Direct crypto to bank payouts across more than 30 countries solves a real-world payments headache.

Utility first design targets everyday transfers with low fees and cross-chain support.

Independent security verification and leadership rankings add institutional grade credibility.

The wallet beta is already in community hands, turning roadmap promises into product.

Listings are lining up, which historically compresses the entry window for early buyers.

Move Before The Crowd

Ripple price prediction remains constructive, and XRP near $2.99 offers a steady lane for large capital. But when the goal is asymmetric upside, the market rewards decisive entry into working utility at a low ticket.

Remittix at $0.1080, with live beta testing, verified security status, and CEX listings staged, fits that brief. For anyone tracking Ripple price prediction and scanning for the next strong trend, do not wait for the headline after the move. Early positions are how 2025 winners are made.

News.Az