Road accident in Moscow region kills six

The road traffic accident in the Moscow region has left six people dead, while 15 others were injured, Tatyana Petrova, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department, informed TASS on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, the death toll has climbed to six, while 15 people were injured," she said.

A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that a road traffic accident that involved a bus occurred in the city of Kolomna. The bus overturned as it was on its way from the town of Ozyory to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, a bus from Kazakhstan collided with the train travelling from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod near the Pokrov railway station in Russia’s central Vladimir region. According to the latest reports, the accident has left 16 people dead.

