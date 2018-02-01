Road connecting 7 frontline villages to be reconstructed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The frontline villages are in the focus of the country's leadership.

Different infrastructure projects are being implemented with the President's orders to address the social problems of the frontline villages. Road reconstruction is one of the priorities as part these projects.

Roads to the settlements located on the contact line are substantially rebuilt by Azerbaijan State Roads Agency.

Only in Agdam 17 frontier roads are to be rehabilitated this year, Trend reports. One of them is 5.4 km long Af-Hajiturali-Hasankhanli highway. The road is reconstructed in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that the road has been exploited for a long time, the lack of repairs has worsened its state. That is why the reconstruction of the road was in the heart of about 5,000 people living in 7 settlements.

At present, according to the construction norms and regulations, the repair and construction works of the existing water-supply pipe of various diameters in line with the project are being carried out and preparations for the construction of the subsoil are underway.

In line with the technological sequence, construction of large-scale asphalt-concrete and abrasive layers will be carried out at the next stage. These works will cover more than 30,000 square meters, taking into account the width of the road - 6 meters.

In order to ensure the normal movement of the motor vehicles, road signs and billboards will be installed, the modern horizontal engagement line will be laid to the citizens.

In a short period of time, under the direct control of the leadership of the State Agency for Automobile and Road Transport, the necessary amount of force was involved to complete the repair and construction works.

Reconstruction of the roads surrounding the frontline leads to the development of agriculture, which directly affects the welfare of our citizens living in these settlements.

