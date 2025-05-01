Road to Bilbao: Europa League final four clash in first legs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The race to the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on 21 May heats up as the semi-finals kick off on Thursday, 1 May. Four teams remain in contention, with two compelling matchups on the horizon.

Tottenham Hotspur face Norwegian surprise package Bodø/Glimt, who continue their fairytale European run. Meanwhile, Athletic Club will clash with English giants Manchester United in a high-stakes encounter, with both sides eager to secure a spot in the final on Spanish soil.

Tottenham vs Bodø/Glimt

Tottenham chose the perfect time to put in arguably their most impressive performance of the season so far as a mature, assured showing in Germany earned a 1-0 win at 2022 champions Eintracht Frankfurt in their quarter-final second leg, Dominic Solanke's penalty sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory.

"I'm so proud of the players," beamed coach Ange Postecoglou as Spurs put aside their domestic struggles to keep alive their dreams of a first European trophy since lifting the UEFA Cup in 1984. "It was a big game for us, no doubt about it; for our season, for everything, and what we're trying to achieve. My pleasure comes from seeing this group of players rewarded."

While it has been a difficult campaign overall for the north London club, their form in this competition has been impressive, with just two defeats from their 12 games. They are also on a 19-match unbeaten home run in Europe (W15 D4) which stretches back to the 2019/20 Champions League, and that sequence should give them confidence they can get off to a good start in their tie against Bodø/Glimt.

"It's a big achievement to be in a semi-final for a big European competition, but the work is not over," added goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. "It will be tough, but we're ready to fight."

Bodø, meanwhile, are one of the big stories in Europe this season, making history with their dramatic quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory against Lazio in Rome by becoming the first Norwegian team to reach the semi-finals of a senior UEFA men's club competition. Coach Kjetil Knutsen, though, was keen to praise his players rather than point to divine intervention.

"I don't believe in miracles, I believe in our journey," he insisted. "We played an extraordinary match and we're incredibly proud to be in the semi-finals." Given the odds they have already overcome this season, the Eliteserien champions will now believe they can go all the way.

History is again against them, though. Bodø/Glimt have faced English opposition on three occasions and lost each time, twice to Arsenal in the 2022/23 Europa League and once to Manchester United earlier this season in the league phase.

"There are four teams left and we have to keep working hard to prepare for Tottenham," said forward Jens Petter Hauge. "They are a strong team with many good players. It's going to be tough, but this group can do it and we obviously believe in ourselves."

With six wins out of seven at home but just one victory from their seven away games so far, Bodø's initial focus will be ensuring they are still in the tie following the conclusion of the first leg in north London.

Bodø have won eight of their last ten two-legged European ties and have only failed to score in two of their last 26 European games.

Athletic Club vs Manchester United

"I am living a dream. I only hope that we can reach the final at San Mamés, because imagine what Bilbao would be like." That was the assessment of Athletic's talismanic winger Nico Williams after his goal sealed a 2-0 win at home to Rangers in the quarter-finals and took the side he first joined as an Under-11 player in 2013 a step closer to a showpiece final in their own stadium.

Ever since the start of the season destiny has appeared to be guiding Athletic in this competition as they look to follow up last year's memorable Copa del Rey win with a second trophy on their own turf which would spark yet further delirious scenes in the city.

Their ever-calm coach Ernesto Valverde, however, is refusing to get carried away, saying of the challenge posed by Manchester United: "It's going to be a tough [tie], with the second leg away. They have the Europa League as a route to the Champions League. It changes our perspective a bit from what we've experienced in [the last] two rounds, but we're going to play a strong match."

San Mamés has become a real fortress in this tournament for the Basque side, with six home wins out of six, 14 goals scored and only two conceded. "By connecting with our people, we are a powerful team," concluded Valverde.

Looking to spoil the Athletic party are a Manchester United side riding the crest of a wave after completing one of the most jaw-dropping comebacks in European history in the quarter-finals, coming from 6-4 down on aggregate against Lyon in extra time to score goals in the 114th, 120th and 121st minutes and spark delirium inside Old Trafford.

Defender Leny Yoro described it as "the best game of my life", while as coach Ruben Amorim poetically described: "The sounds of the stadium were the best ever. Some people collect shirts or scarves, but I want to keep that sound – it's the best sound in the world."

The Red Devils remain the only team unbeaten in this season's competition with seven wins and five draws from their 12 games, but a trip to Bilbao represents arguably their toughest test yet. Nevertheless, the dramatic circumstances of their quarter-final win could just be the spark needed for them to go all the way and repeat their 2017 Europa League success.

"This is one type of moment that can change a lot of things," reflected Amorim. "Sometimes we just look at the tactical and physical aspect. But these moments can change a lot in the players' minds."

These two sides last met in the 2011/12 Europa League round of 16, Athletic claiming a 5-3 aggregate win on their way to reaching the final.

