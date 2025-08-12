Robbie Brewer dies during race at Bowman Gray Stadium -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robbie Brewer, a veteran stock-car driver, passed away over the weekend after suffering a medical emergency while racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, officials confirmed.

Brewer’s car collided head-on with a wall on the quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem and came to a stop near the start-finish line. Track workers removed the roof to safely extract the 53-year-old driver. He was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital, where he later died, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

“We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility following an on-track medical incident,” said track officials in a statement Sunday. “Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and a highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The exact nature of Brewer’s medical emergency has not been disclosed.

Brewer was competing in a 20-lap Sportsman Division race at Bowman Gray, a popular venue that draws thousands of racing fans every Saturday night during the spring and summer. The stadium also hosted a NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event earlier this year.

Starting his career in 1990, Brewer made nearly 260 starts in the Sportsman Division and won the points championship in 2011.

Fellow driver Brad Lewis, whose shop is close to Brewer’s home, described him as “like a big brother” despite their similar ages. “He was a wheelman through and through,” Lewis said. “I’ll honor him for the rest of the season and for as long as we race. He’ll be deeply missed.”

