The Houston Rockets are preparing to sign star forward Kevin Durant to a contract extension.

The move comes as the team faces a setback, with point guard Fred VanVleet expected to miss an extended period following an ACL tear sustained during training camp, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It will be a crucial blow to the Rockets this season, and second-year guard Reed Sheppard will be expected to get a much-improved workload for Houston this season.

Another concern for Rockets fans is the future of newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant. He is under contract through the upcoming season, but whether he will get an extension has remained the key question.

Kevin Durant, 36, was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in a record-setting deal back in June. His current expiring contract has him owed $54.7 million, but it appears that an extension will be getting done soon.

