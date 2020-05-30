Roger Federer is the highest-paid athlete in the world

Tennis star Roger Federer is the highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes

The 38-year-old earned a total of $106.3 million over the past 12 months, making him the first tennis player to top Forbes' world's 100 highest-paid athletes list.

Athletes from 10 sports and 21 different countries made the list this year but only two women made the cut -- still the highest representation of female athletes since 2016.

Federer, who is a 20-time grand slam champion, boasts the best endorsement portfolio in the world of sport, with $100 million of his earnings coming off the court.

He leapfrogs football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to secure top spot.

"The coronavirus pandemic triggered salary cuts for soccer stars Messi and Ronaldo, clearing the way for a tennis player to rank as the world's highest-paid athlete for the first time," said Forbes' Senior Editor Kurt Badenhausen.

"Roger Federer is the perfect pitchman for companies, resulting in an unparalleled endorsement portfolio of blue-chip brands worth $100 million a year for the tennis great."

(c) CNN

