Rohit Sharma becomes India’s third-highest ODI run-scorer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma made history on Thursday at Adelaide Oval during the second ODI against Australia, becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals.

Sharma surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11,221 runs by hitting a four off Adam Zampa in the 21st over, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The Mumbai-born batter reached this milestone in his 275th ODI for India, while Ganguly had played 308 matches between 1992 and 2007, scoring his runs in 297 innings. With this achievement, only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (14,181) remain ahead of Sharma in India’s ODI run charts.

The day was even more special for Sharma as he also broke Ganguly’s record as India’s highest run-scorer in ODIs as an opener, surpassing 9,146 runs. This landmark came early in the match when he scored his first run of the innings.

Sharma’s double feat highlights his consistency and longevity at the top level of cricket, cementing his place among India’s all-time ODI greats.

News.Az