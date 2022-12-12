Roman-era tombs discovered in N. Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazan authorities have announced the discovery of a Roman-era cemetery consisting of more than 60 tombs in the north of the Palestinian enclave, News.az reports.

An excavation project was underway for the cemetery dating back to the 2nd to 4th century, local media reported Monday, citing a statement by the Hamas-run Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

According to the ministry, the relics were first spotted by construction workers at their building site in a residential area.

Jamal Abu Raida, director-general of the ministry, said a number of antiquities have already been unearthed, including pottery jars and glass vessels.

The technical teams from the ministry were working with foreign experts to analyse the cultural manifestations of the findings, the official added.

Home to more than 2 million people, the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip is one of the oldest regions known to history as a trade nexus for Arab merchants.

