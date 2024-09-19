Romania seeks to acquire 44 AAV-7 amphibious vehicles from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has submitted a request to Parliament for the acquisition of 44 AAV-7 amphibious vehicles from the US Marine Corps, doubling its initial plan.

This purchase is part of Romania's broader effort to modernize its armed forces, with a focus on enhancing battlefield mobility, situational awareness, and firepower, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The document emphasizes the importance of equipping the military with modern means to ensure flexibility, survival on the battlefield, better mobility, enhanced situational awareness, and increased firepower. This initiative is part of the program to transform the Romanian military by 2040.The order involves 44 AAV-7 vehicles, sourced from the US Marine Corps' inventory, with an estimated value of $210 million, excluding VAT. Romania intends to finalize this purchase through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The AAV-7 is a tracked armored amphibious vehicle designed to transport Marines and equipment from ship to shore and across hostile territories.It can carry up to 25 Marines in addition to its three-member crew and is powered by a Detroit Diesel 8V-53T (P-7) or Cummins VT 400 903 (P-7A1) engine, with a range of 300 miles on land and 20 nautical miles in the water. The vehicle's maximum speed reaches 72 km/h on roads, 32 km/h off-road, and 13 km/h in water, making it versatile for various environments.In terms of armament, the AAV-7 is equipped with a Mk 19 40mm grenade launcher or an M242 Bushmaster 25mm gun, as well as an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun. This allows it to provide direct fire support to Marines during assault operations. Its amphibious capabilities enable the AAV-7 to attack any coastline directly from the decks of Navy assault ships, making it a vital asset for Marine Corps expeditionary missions.Last year, the US State Department approved the sale of AAV vehicles to Romania, initially covering 21 units. These included three variants: 16 AAVP-7A1 tracked armored vehicles for troop transport and landing, three AAVC-7A1 command vehicles, and two AAVR-7A1 recovery vehicles. Eventually, Romania opted to more than double the number of these vehicles. The AAV7A1 vehicles, in service with the US Marine Corps since 1972, are also used by other armed forces worldwide.

News.Az