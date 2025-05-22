Romania to host 7th GlobE Network meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will be held in Romania in 2026, while the 8th plenary meeting is scheduled for the United Arab Emirates in 2027.

Nasser Abaalkhail, Chair of the GlobE Network Steering Committee made the remarks during his address at the closing ceremony of the network’s 6th plenary meeting in Baku, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He noted that the steering committee accepted two new observers to the GlobE Network: the Forum of African States and Eurojust. The committee also discussed aspects of future cooperation within the global network.

Highlighting proposals from the 6th plenary session on establishing regional representations and a digital hub, Nasser Abaalkhail emphasized that an agreement was reached to undertake concrete actions in this area.

News.Az