Romanian president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Romanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az