Rome to host Italy-Azerbaijan business forum

  • Economics
An Italy-Azerbaijan business forum will be held in Rome on February 21, AZERTAC reported.

The event will be co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and the ICE-Italian Trade Promotion Agency.

The forum titled “Italian business environment – Azerbaijan” will bring together Azerbaijani and Italian businessmen.

The business forum will focus on agricultural equipment, transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and eco-friendly technologies.

News.Az


