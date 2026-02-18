Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano to return for historic MMA bout

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will come out of retirement to face each other in a highly anticipated MMA fight on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The bout will be promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, and is set to be broadcast on Netflix, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Rousey, 39, has not fought in MMA since 2016, while Carano, 43, last competed in 2009. The fight is scheduled at 145 pounds over five five-minute rounds.

Both fighters are widely regarded as pioneers of women’s MMA. Carano helped bring women’s fights into mainstream television coverage, while Rousey played a key role in establishing women’s divisions in major promotions and became one of the sport’s biggest global stars.

Rousey compiled a 12-2 record and won the UFC’s first women’s title fight in 2013, defending her belt six times. After losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she transitioned into acting, professional wrestling, and family life.

Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginacarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!

Carano holds a 7-1 record and was a major figure in early women’s MMA before moving into acting. She later appeared in major film and television productions.

Both fighters said the matchup is a long-awaited bout for themselves and for MMA fans worldwide.

